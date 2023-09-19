LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The bottom of a dumpster 30 yards long was filled up over the weekend by volunteers in Lake George. Over 100 came out around the village to pick up trash during the Lake George Association’s first annual Clean Up Lake George event.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Sept. 17, volunteers took to the shoreline. They found cups, bottles, clothing, and cigarette butts, as well as less common items: A tire, metal chair, and even an abandoned fire extinguisher.

The first annual Clean Up Lake George Day in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Lake George Association)

“People were happy to be part of it and inspired by the large turnout,” said Lake George Association Development Manager Danielle Brown. “They gave up their Sunday morning because they know the importance of protecting Lake George for the future. We all need to make protecting the lake a regular part of our lives.”

The horde of helpers on and around the lake included representatives from schools, local sports teams and companies. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office had divers and Marine Unit members onsite to pull items from the lake.