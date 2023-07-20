DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An accident involving a school bus happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on 690 westbound, at the Thompson Road onramp.

The bus had 17 children on it.

It happened right at the City of Syracuse and East Syracuse border.

DeWitt Police Lieutenant Jerry Pace says the bus was headed northbound to I-690W waiting to merge onto the highway when it was rear-ended by the vehicle behind it, a black Ford SUV.

The driver of the SUV is a woman in her 30s. She is being taken to the hospital complaining of pain.

There are significant delays on 690 westbound towards Thompson Road.

Firetrucks, EAVES ambulances, and DeWitt Police are currently on the scene.

“I-690 WB Service Rd traffic from Bridge St. is being diverted to Thompson Rd. North exit. I-690 WB traffic is not affected. Traffic flow will be back to normal within the next 20-30 mins,” said Lieutenant Pace.

No tickets were issued.