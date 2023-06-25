WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cyclists pedaled with a purpose on Saturday.

It was the 28th Annual Ride for Roswell.

The proceeds benefit the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. So far, it raised a record-breaking $5.4 million.

Brenda Waters was one of some 8,000 to participate. “I do it in honor, I’m going to cry, in honor of friends and in memory of my brother,” she explained.

Waters said it’s her 25th year riding to help find a cure. She lost her younger brother, Chuckie, to mouth cancer 12 years ago. “His name is on my back,” she said.

The event took place at the University at Buffalo North Campus. Participants chose the length of their course. They could ride anywhere from five to 100 miles. There’s no minimum donation required to participate.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center President and CEO Dr. Candace Johnson said the proceeds go towards local cancer research and treatment.

“It’s really important to know that the dollars raised here really do make a difference and save lives.”

For more information on the Ride for Roswell, click here.