KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a Washington County narcotics investigation, according to police. David Henderson, 46, of New York City, Linda Marshall, 53, of Lake George, and Kristina Ray (Tatsey), 37, of Argyle, are all facing multiple charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation determined that Henderson, Marshall, and Ray were allegedly involved in the sale of narcotics throughout Washington County. The investigation led to their arrest, and the three of them now face the following charges:

Charges

Henderson Three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Marshall Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Ray Four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance



Henderson and Marshall were both arraigned in Washington County Court as a result of indictments by a Washington County Grand Jury. Henderson is being held at the Saratoga County Jail on drug charges, while Marshall is currently held at the Warren County Jail on unrelated charges.

Ray is being held at the Washington County Jail after being arrested on March 13 on charges related to this case. Ray was also arraigned in Washington County Court as a result of an indictment by a Washington County Grand Jury.