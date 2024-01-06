SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 27th annual Ultimate RV Show took place this morning at the New York State Fairgrounds where a total of 275 campers were displayed, including the future RV for three Central New York children.

At the RV Show, Make-A-Wish Foundation granted local kids Emerson Riggal, Declan Bellinger and Gary Berry the wish of their very own camper.

All three kids and their families enjoy camping every summer, so Make-A-Wish Wish Granter Rona Edlund thought what better way to make their wish come true than at the RV Show?

“It brings them together. A lot of families say it’s a special moment and have happiness for the child that has maybe been through pain,” said Edlund. “I’ve had a family that went on an all-inclusive resort and it brought the whole family together. They all came back and said they were more cohesive.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered with Camping World and Good Sam to grant each child’s wish.

The RV Show goes through Sunday for those who want to come and receive a complimentary show bag, enter giveaways, and have the chance to win a brand-new RV of their own.