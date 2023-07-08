SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters responded to a housefire at 123 West Corning Avenue in Syracuse’s South Side around 8:05 p.m. on July 6.

When firefighters arrived on scene they discovered the two-and-a-half story structure had a fire on its second floor that was blowing out of the windows, threatening to spread to the house’s attic, said SFD.

Firefighters then stretched hoses into the second floor to combat the main body of the fire. Additional units also arrived and conducted a search for possible trapped victims.

The main fire was extinguished, allowing the firefighters to make their way to the attic to stop a vertical spread of the fire. A hole was also cut into the roof to help vent smoke and hot gases.

Three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion during the operation. Due to the high heat and humidity that night, additional fire companies were called to help with the workload, along with the Fire Department Bus, giving firefighters a place to rehydrate and cool down.

Those firefighters who received treatment were able to return to work at the scene later on.

No civilian injuries were reported from this fire, and the one civilian who was in the house when the fire broke out was able to escape prior to firefighter’s arrival.

The American Red Cross is helping four adults who ended up being displaced with immediate emergency financial aid which can be used for food, clothes and shelter, as well as with health services and comfort kits containing personal care items.

It took approximately 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, and the home suffered significant fire, water and smoke damage, according to SFD.

Fire Investigators were brought to the scene to determine the origins of the fire. No official cause has been released as of now.