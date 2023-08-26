OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on East Second Street in the City of Oswego on Thursday morning, August 24, resulting in three arrests.

In this residence, over seven ounces of powder cocaine, five grams of crack cocaine and $3,400 in cash were found.

The three men arrested were:

Michael Alexander, a 44-year-old man from Oswego

Malik Alexander, a 23-year-old man from Rochester

Phillip Jones, a 36-year-old man from Rochester

The men are all charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second and third degree. Michael Alexander is also charged with using drug paraphernalia in the first degree.

All of these charges are felonies.

After being arraigned in Oswego City Court, the trio was released on pretrial supervision.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow commended local law enforcement for the arrests but criticized bail reform as the three men were released after being arraigned.

“Once again, bail reform is alive and well, hampering local law enforcement’s ability to get drugs off the streets as these criminals were immediately released,” Barlow said. “Regardless, I commend the continued great work of the City of Oswego Drug Task Force and all officers in the Oswego Police Department.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Brian Graves at (315)-349-8222. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.