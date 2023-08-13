SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 3:23 p.m. Saturday, August 12, Syracuse Police responded to a crash on South Townsend Street that sent three people to the hospital.

The accident happened when a driver pulled out into traffic from a side street and was hit from behind by an approaching vehicle that was cut off. One of the vehicles then hit a parked car after the initial collision, according to Syracuse Police Sergeant Thomas Blake.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and another was taken by a private vehicle. The injuries are all minor, Blake said.

The at-fault driver who pulled out into traffic was issued a citation.