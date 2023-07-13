QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York is making good use of its new home at the Aviation Mall. This month, the disability-focused theatre troupe is welcoming local music to the halls of the mall.

“The Hometown Hero Tour” comes to All Abilities Productions on Saturday, July 22. The show features Albany-based hip-hop and R&B artist Kolbie G, guitarist and Latham native Ryan Carmello, and entertainer Billy Floyd.

“This talented triad of guys is musically gifted and creative,” said Andy O’Rourke of All Abilities Productions. “They have supported many organizations and people in the Capital District. We are

honored to be a part of their vast universe.”

The show starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30. Tickets are on sale for $7.33. All Abilities Upstate is located near Peter Harris and Regal Cinemas inside the mall.

All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York was founded in Glens Falls last year as a way to give disabled actors and creatives a space to express themselves in the region. Earlier this year, the group announced plans to put on a production of “Snoopy!!! The Musical” as its first show in early 2024.