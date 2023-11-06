SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection tool used by the Syracuse Police Department, sent officers to Grant Boulevard and Pond Street around 10:47 p.m. on Nov. 5.

At the scene, officers found casings, and other evidence of shots fired.

Police were searching the area of Harold Street and Greenland Drive when they were waved down by people in a Hyundai. They told police that people inside of the car had been shot.

Inside, there were three who had been shot and wounded.

A 16-year-old female was shot in the arm and midsection, a 14-year-old female was shot in the hip, and a 14-year-old female was shot in the leg, according to Syracuse Police.

All three were taken to the hospital. The 14-year-olds are expected to survive, but the 16-year-old is in critical condition.

An investigation by police showed that earlier in the evening, that same Hyundai was stolen from the 1800 block of Grant Boulevard.

23-year-old Michael Brown, the shooting suspect, is related to the person who the car was stolen from, and searched the area for their car.

Brown found the car with the teens inside, and shot into it, hitting three of them.

Police say after the shooting, Brown fled the scene. He was later found on Peters Street and taken into custody for the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.