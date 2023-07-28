UPDATE 7-28-23 at 3:15 p.m. – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has released that the suspect, a woman, has died from a self-inflicted wound.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Deputies along with Onondaga County’s SWAT Team, NYS Troopers, Manlius PD and Dewitt PD secured the area and through communication with the children they stated that a female who stabbed them went back into the house.

“After a few hours of attempting to reach her, after many attempts to make contact with the female in the house SWAT member made entry to the residence and found a female dead of an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

All three children are now in their fathers care.

This is still and open investigation and Deputies are in the process of determining the identity of the deceased woman.

Correction (July 28, 1:11 p.m.): This article previously stated three sisters were stabbed. There were actually two sisters and a brother stabbed according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two teen sisters and a brother were taken to the hospital via ambulance after being stabbed this morning in the Town of Pompey.

A call went out for a stabbing at Oran Delphi Road, between Number 2 Road and Hill Street, in Pompey.

Onondaga County Sheriff, Toby Shelley says that at least one of the teens went to the neighbors asking for help around 9:15 a.m., and the neighbor called 911.

Currently, the suspect is not in custody but police believe they are in the area. They have not identified the suspect either, but believe they know who it is. However, they cannot say if it is a man or a woman, or their relationship to the siblings.

Police have called in the SWAT team, Drone Unit, Onondaga County’s helicopter, Air One and other agencies. The public is not at risk.

Sheriff Shelley says they are “doing everything they can to bring this to a resolution.” He also says the teens father has been located and is on his way to the hospital.

Police have been on scene for at least two hours.

“We’re on top of the situation. We’ll resolve it as quickly and safely as we can,” said Sheriff Shelley