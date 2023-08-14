SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teenage boys were shot on North Salina Street in Syracuse’s North Side around 3:48 a.m. today, August 13.

Syracuse Police say ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology alerted them to shots fired. They arrived at 935 North Salina Street and found multiple shell casings.

While police were investigating the scene, SUNY Upstate Police told Syracuse Police that three teenage victims were dropped off at Upstate Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Syracuse Police then went to the hospital and found:

A 15-year-old male with a graze hip wound

A 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right arm

A 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the left arm

All of the victims are in stable condition, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening, SPD said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.