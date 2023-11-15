LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake Luzerne community’s local historical organization is holding three weekends of special events for gift-givers. Holiday on the Hudson comes to the Kinnear Museum of Local History this November and December.

Holiday on the Hudson is made up of three Saturdays, all from noon to 3 p.m. The Kinnear Museum sells handcrafted jewelry, maps, and more gift items, as well as books by local authors. Each event is organized by the Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society. The events include:

Small Business Saturday Nov. 25 10% off on all purchases

Holiday on the Hudson Dec. 2 10% off on all purchases A free raffle ticket to win a map of Luzerne and Hadley with each purchase

Hadley-Luzerne Historical Society Discount Day Dec. 9 10% off on all purchases Another 10% for historical society members with proof of membership Free collector’s glass etched ornament with proof of membership; all ornaments depict local historical sites



The holiday raffle features a reproduced map showing the Hadley and Luzerne region, first published in 1888 by Lucien Burleigh. The map is 36″ x 25″ and comes framed. Raffle tickets are on sale through the historical society until Dec. 2, with a winner to be announced at 2:30 p.m. that day. Tickets run for $5 each, or five for $20.