GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Park Theater in downtown Glens Falls is lining up acts for its 2022-23 season. This week, the theater announced the sale date for tickets for the upcoming season, which starts in September – bringing music, comedy, and everything else that can be placed on a stage.

Tickets go on sale on July 29 for the upcoming season of entertainment. In addition to individual bands, the schedule to come also includes the theater’s ongoing music and comedy series, including Tribute Band Rewind, Live & Local, Comedy After Dark and Thursday Night Jazz.

“We can’t wait to welcome the community back to The Park Theater for our next season,” said theater Executive Director Christopher Ristau. “Building on last year’s success, we will be showcasing some of the best and brightest rising performers on the national level, as well as in our own backyard. With a full slate of performances ranging from tribute acts and jazz to Americana and comedy, we’ve got something for everyone on the roster.”

Highlights for the upcoming season include performances from The Small Glories, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, The Suitcase Junket and The Wildmans, with more to be announced. Tickets for the season can be purchased on the theater website, or at the box office over the phone at (518) 792-1150. The theater’s previous seasons have included performances by The Gibson Brothers, Ariel Posen and The Villalobos Brothers.