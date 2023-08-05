MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today, August 5, Tillie’s Touch hosted its 13th annual volleyball fundraiser at Trapper’s II in the Village of Minoa from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds from the tournament went towards the Tillie’s Touch annual school supply giveaway where local children receive a backpack filled with school supplies.

Teams of four to six people were allowed, and each person paid $20 for food and registration. Families of four were also able to register for a discounted price of $60 for the whole group.

Trophies were given to the winning teams, and raffles were held as well.

Last year, 600 children were able to get backpacks with school supplies thanks to Tillie’s Touch. This year’s school supply giveaway will take place on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ellis Field Park in East Syracuse.

Information on how to register can be found on their website.