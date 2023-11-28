EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the first lake effect snowfall of the season hitting our region on Tuesday, now is the time to winterize your car. This should also be your signal to get your snow tires on.

It’s the busiest time of the year for tire shops.

“I had a call this morning but we don’t have any availability for any tire changes this week at all. So we’re in the middle of next week’s frame or tire purchases or tire changes,” said Steve Henry, co-owner of Village Auto Service in East Syracuse.

Appointments are filling up fast at Village Auto Service in East Syracuse.

“The first time they see a snowflake in the air, they panic. It’s like I got to get my snow tires on or I got to get my new tires on,” said Henry.

Typically drivers are getting their tires switched at the beginning of November, but not everyone acts fast.

“We’re getting more to the time frame where the weather is colder, there’s more chance of lake effect snow. So this is the big push for tire change right now,” said Henry.

“We try to limit ourselves to 16 to 20 tires a day. It’s time-consuming,” said Henry.

It’s part of winterizing your car, something AAA Western and Central New York urges drivers to do now rather than later.

“Not only do shops get busy but often it gets put by the wayside until you have an emergency,” said Todd Ingraham, Fleet Operations Manager at AAA Western and Central New York.

It starts with getting your winter tires on. Next, make sure your car starts.

“Start with your charging system. Make sure the battery is good. Make sure your alternator is charging properly. You also want to make sure you check all your belts and hoses, make sure they aren’t bulging or cracked or anything like that,” said Ingraham.

And don’t forget about your windshield wipers.

“Check your windshield wipers. It’s a really big part of safety. Especially with the forecasted weather that we have coming up. Those are some real key areas you should look at,” said Ingraham.

When it comes to the items you should keep inside your car, Ingraham says there are several, including a snowbrush and shovel.

“Make sure you clean your whole vehicle off, because that could cause issues for vehicles behind you. You also want to have simple things like a little zip bag of speedy dry or kitty litter, that could help you possibly get unstuck if you’re in a parking lot. Other things, warm gloves, a hat, spare boots or a coat, just something in case you were stuck in your vehicle for any amount of time and you also want to have a bottle of water, something to eat or if you’re traveling with pets, make sure you have some treats for them as well,” said Ingraham.

AAA Western and Central New York recommends drivers do not let their gas tank go below a quarter of a tank. They encourage drivers to keep their tanks as full as possible, avoiding condensation from building up in their fuel tanks.

If you haven’t gotten your snow tires put on yet, Henry encourages you to call now and make an appointment. Village Auto Service does not accept walk-ins.

Click here for more details from AAA Western & Central New York.