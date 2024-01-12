SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The name of the Dazey Phase production company of Syracuse, New York, comes with a little joke.

I feel like I’m always in a daze, right?

If that’s true, it’s the kind of daze you get when you’re focusing on many things at once.

Syracuse native Jake Casey started the company with his sister Eva during the pandemic, when Jake came home from a career as a dancer and actor in New York.

Today, they’re trying to help get financing and distribution for three main films, including “Egghead and Twinkie.” The coming-of-age comedy has earned five awards on the film festival circuit, the latest in Austin, Texas.

The Caseys are listed as consulting producers. They like films with humor and heart.

Next week, Jake heads to Utah’s Sundance Film Festival, one of the country’s premiere gatherings of filmmakers. It’ll give him a chance to press the flesh with folks he’s only been able to connect with virtually.

Jake is hoping to convince them to bring their productions to Central New York and create more jobs in the growing local film industry that’s gotten a big boost from American High Studios.

As a kid, Jake had to leave town to chase his dreams and find work in the arts. He hopes now to be able to make a difference for others.