Tops Friendly Markets to offer COVID-19 vaccine in phase two of national rollout

(WETM) – Tops Friendly Markets pharmacies will be participating in the national distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available for the general public.

Once available, the vaccine will be administered by trained and certified pharmacists and pharmacy interns. No official time frame has been set for when the vaccine will be available for the general public, but inoculations have begun for front line workers and nursing home residents.

Tops did not disclose whether they will have the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, both of which have been approved by the FDA.

“Ensuring access and affordability of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans is a top priority for the Trump Administration,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “We are leveraging the existing private sector infrastructure to get safe and effective vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed into communities and into arms as quickly as possible with no out-of-pocket costs. The vast majority of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and our new agreement with pharmacy partners across America is a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available.”

Tops says they will be among one of the first sites to receive the vaccine as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) partnerships

“As members of Topco, a network of independent retailers, we are able to offer the same opportunities for our customers as the larger chains,” said Matthew Hamed, director of Pharmacy for Tops. “This partnership with HHS will allow our pharmacies to provide access to those who may not otherwise have access to the vaccine.”

For more information on the roll out plan for the COVID-19 vaccination, customers may call consumer affairs at 1-800-522-2522, M-F 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Sat-Sun 9:00 AM-3:00 PM.