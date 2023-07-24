MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend, many Manlius residents were disturbed after encountering a white supremacist rally held at the Manlius Swan Pond.

The Town of Manlius has now responded to the rally that happened on Saturday which as six men held up signs reading slogans such as, “WHITE LIVES MATTER,” “SAVE THE SWANS END IMMIGRATION” and “PROTECT THE HISTORIC AMERICAN NATION.”

In a joint statement from Mayors and Supervisors on behalf of the Town of Manlius and the Villages of Manlius, Fayetteville, and Minoa, the three villages stated they are “firmly against the hate.”

According to the Town of Manlius, it wasn’t just the Village of Manlius that white supremacist rallies took place, but the Town of Manlius, the Village of Fayetteville and the Village of Minoa.

“The town and three villages stand firmly against hate, discrimination, and bigotry in all its forms. We condemn these acts of racism and prejudice and urge our community to come together to promote unity, understanding, and inclusivity,” stated the Town of Manlius.

When NewsChannel 9 reached out to Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall, he told us in an email the rally was not approved by the Village and they “just showed up.”

According to the statement, the town and the three villages welcome individuals from all backgrounds and cultures and that they embrace diversity that enriches the community. The Town of Manlius stated that by acknowledging and respecting differences they can then “build a stronger and more harmonious society.”

“We call upon community leaders to take a stand against dangerous ideologies that seek to cause division. It is crucial that we collectively address the root causes of such ideologies and work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of our community,” stated the Town of Manlius.

Photos of the rally can be seen below: