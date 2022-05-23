MARSHALL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Town of Marshall man is facing felony rape charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, the investigation started on May 18th, after they received information that a 15-year-old girl was allegedly involved in sexual contact. It was learned that 36-year-old Jody A. Hartle Jr. allegedly had sexual contact with the underage girl starting at the beginning of May.

On May 20th, Hartle Jr. was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He was then transported to the Sheriff’s Office and processed on the following charges:

One count of Rape in the Third Degree (Class E Felony)

Hartle is currently being held in the Sheriff’s Correctional Facility on $15,000 cash bail, and a $30,000 bond. An ‘Order of Protection’ and other services has been issued on behalf of the victim by the Child Advocacy Center.