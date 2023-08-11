SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The park street bridge was struck again after two months on Friday morning, August 11, when a tractor-trailer crashed into it.

The driver got stuck under the bridge after the crash, and NewsChannel 9 captured the accident.

Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9 that the driver is receiving multiple tickets.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning with a report of a motor vehicle collision with damage only. The bridge is located near Destiny USA.

Syracuse Police say no one was injured.

The last time a tractor-trailer hit the Park Street Bridge was just two months ago, in June, when the entire trailer of a tractor-trailer was ripped open after hitting the bridge.