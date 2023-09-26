DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The on-ramp to I-481 northbound, from Kirkville Road, is closed after a tractor trailer rolled over.

DeWitt Police say that around 7:42 a.m., the tractor trailer, from SGT Drayage LLC, tipped over onto the driver side while traveling westbound on Kirkville Road, and was on the on-ramp to I-481 northbound.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle. He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

DeWitt Police Officers and NYSDOT Inspectors are on scene investigating the reason why the truck tipped over.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

No citations have been issued at this point.

The on-ramp to I-481 northbound from Kirkville Road westbound will be shut down for the next few hours while crews clean up the scene.