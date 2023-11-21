SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been wondering why there have been lane closures on I-690 eastbound the past couple of days, this is why.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the closures are due to repairs being made on the Midler Avenue bridge.

Partial closures began Monday, Nov. 20 and continued Tuesday, Nov. 21. The lane closures will start again on Monday, Nov. 27 with a double lane closure on I-690 eastbound between Exit 14 (Teall Ave) and Exit 15 (Midler Ave) through Friday, Dec. 1.

According to the NYS DOT, there is a chance that work could be postponed due to inclement weather.

“During the month of December, motorists can expect intermittent double and single lane closures on I-690 eastbound as necessary to safely complete the bridge repair,” stated the NYS DOT.

Lanes will be closed on weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is expected to be completed by the end of December.