SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trash and recycling pick-up days will be different next week in Syracuse following Labor Day on Monday, September 4, as sanitation crews will not be working on the holiday.

Resident’s pick-up day will be delayed by one day. The changes can be seen below:

Monday’s trash and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Tuesday’s trash and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Wednesday’s trash and recycling will be collected on Thursday, Sept. 7

Thursday’s trash and recycling will be collected on Friday, Sept. 8

Friday’s trash and recycling on will be collected Saturday, Sept. 9

The Department of Public Works yard waste self-drop-off site, located at 1200 Canal Street, will be closed to the public on Labor Day as well.