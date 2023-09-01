SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trash and recycling pick-up days will be different next week in Syracuse following Labor Day on Monday, September 4, as sanitation crews will not be working on the holiday.
Resident’s pick-up day will be delayed by one day. The changes can be seen below:
- Monday’s trash and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 5
- Tuesday’s trash and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 6
- Wednesday’s trash and recycling will be collected on Thursday, Sept. 7
- Thursday’s trash and recycling will be collected on Friday, Sept. 8
- Friday’s trash and recycling on will be collected Saturday, Sept. 9
The Department of Public Works yard waste self-drop-off site, located at 1200 Canal Street, will be closed to the public on Labor Day as well.