OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has enacted a travel advisory for Mexico, Parish, and Williamstown.

Several roads have been shut down due to flooding from Monday morning’s heavy rain.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office asks that you respect all barriers and signs as they are in place for your safety.

NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith encounter a flooded onramp to I-81 South in Parish.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rain is a falling at a steady place here in Oswego County.



The I-81 South on-ramp in Parish remains closed due to flooding ‼️@NewsChannel9#LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/FNbTpB2mNI — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) July 10, 2023

The roadway beyond them is unsafe for travel as several roads have been damaged due to heavy rain and flooding.

If you do encounter a water-covered road: Turn around don’t drown.

Avoid roads with flooding, water may seem deeper than it actually is, causing you to be washed away or get stuck.