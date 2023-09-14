AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews on Wednesday, September 13, put up The Wall That Heals in Auburn, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington D.C.

This gives people the chance to learn about the Vietnam War and what it was like for the servicemembers who fought in the war.

The wall is set up at Falcon Park. It is open to the public 24 hours a day from Thursday morning, September 14, at 8:30 a.m. until Sunday, September 17, at 1:30 p.m.

Cathy Miller, the program manager and site manager for The Wall That Heals, said the wall will provide an avenue for education but also healing for those who fought.

“Our goal is to continue the education. Many people don’t realize what happened or it was before they were born. We want to be able to educate them and show them what this was and see how many people it affected, ” Miller said. “We want to also be able to give people who lived through that and are Vietnam veterans a chance to come here, maybe visit with their buddies, bring them home, and potentially begin the healing process.”