SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers confiscated a loaded handgun that was brought through security at Syracuse Hancock International Airport yesterday, August 15.

The gun was brought through by a man who is a resident of Clinton, N.Y, and had the firearm in his carry-on. It was spotted by agents in the X-ray machine and confiscated.

Seven bullets were loaded in the gun when it was confiscated, says the TSA. The owner did have a state gun permit, but still faces a stiff federal penalty.

Federal penalty fines for bringing a weapon to a TSA Security checkpoint can be as high as $15,000.

“If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to properly pack and declare it,” said Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for airports in Upstate New York. “Not knowing where a loaded firearm is at all times is reckless and it places everyone at the airport in danger.”