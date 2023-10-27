(WSYR-TV) — Halloween is less than a week away, and if you’re planning on traveling for any festivities, you might want to leave behind the fake weapons and definitely the fake explosives.

Although you’re allowed to dress in costume through security checkpoints this Halloween, travelers might want to keep in mind these travel tips during scary season or TSA will have a bone to pick.

Despite TSA’s no-pranking security practices, costumed passengers need to keep in mind TSA is still “haunting down” any prohibited items.

Here are tips from TSA for all goblins, vampires, ghosts, and witches traveling through security checkpoints this Halloween:

“When traveling with homebrewed potions and lotions, remember TSA’s magic 3-1-1 rule. This means if traveling with a liquid, gel, cream, paste or lotion (including fake blood) each item can only be 3.4 ounces or less and must fit into a plastic quart-sized bag if being carried through a security checkpoint. If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, the rule applies. Larger quantities of liquids should be packed in a checked bag.”

“A costume prop is eerie-sistible but fake (or real) knives, hatchets, pitchforks, light sabers, brooms, swords and scythes must be placed in checked baggage. Never pack any explosive replicas, including grenades, bombs or rocket launchers, since these are all prohibited items in both carry-on and checked bags.”

“Have a sweet tooth? Candy of all sizes is allowed through the checkpoint but liquid quantities must follow the 3-1-1 rule. It’s a good practice to remove any large bags of candy from a carry-on bag and place it in a bin so TSA Officers can easily identify it’s not something more sinister than sugary treats.”

“If your Halloween garb includes a mask, it’s best not to wear it through security. Passengers wearing masks at the checkpoint will be asked to remove it so TSA Officers can properly ID them. Masks are fine when placed in a carry-on bag and can be put back on after going through the checkpoint.”

“A painted face in homage to IT is perfect for nighttime terror, but TSA prefers travelers do not fully paint their faces when traveling through checkpoints. Officers still need to match travelers to their ID pictures.”

“A super hero without a cape often spells disaster, but when passing through a security checkpoint, please place capes in a carry-on bag or bin until the screening process is complete. A cape could trigger an alarm at the body scanner, resulting in a longer security process.”

“Juggling a jack-o-lantern through security is allowed (although not advised), so whether your pumpkin is decorated or carved, feel free to bring it in a carry-on bag. However, pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin butters that are liquid, creamy or spreadable have to be in containers of 3.4 ounces or less and placed in your resealable liquids bag. Otherwise, make sure to check those items instead.” “Unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither? Ask us on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may also send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

If you’re wondering what prohibited items look like, TSA has provided a list of “scary sightings” that you’re not allowed to bring through TSA.

This “batarang,” which has two razor-sharp blades, was removed from a traveler’s carry-on bag at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport earlier this year, (Courtesy of TSA).

These sai swords, which are popular with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, were removed from a traveler’s carry-on bag at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport earlier this year, (Courtesy of TSA).

This light-weight prop was removed from a traveler’s carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this year, (Courtesy of TSA).

This replica gun was removed from a carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport earlier this year, (Courtesy of TSA).

This replica hand grenade was removed from a carry-on bag at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, (Courtesy of TSA).