ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira/Corning Regional Airport is receiving new technology for its Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints later this month. The installation period is expected to start in the week of January 31st.

During this period, which will take several days, passengers are recommended to get to the airport two hours before their scheduled flights. According to TSA Federal Security Director, Bart Johnson, delays at the checkpoint are likely until every officer is adapted to the new technology.

“It’s new technology for the officers,” said Bart. “They’re all going to be trained and as they use it more, obviously they will be much more familiar with its capabilities and adapt to it. Maybe the startup time will be a little bit slower but then as the technology gets used over and over again it will improve vastly greatly.”

The new state-of-the-art technology features an advanced computing tomography checkpoint scanner (CT) that provides 3-D imaging. This provides critical and more accurate explosives detections capabilities at the checkpoint.

The technology applies sophisticated algorithms for detecting explosives by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated on three axes for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA officer. If a bag requires further screening, TSA officers will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.

“TSA is committed in getting the best technology to enhance security and improve the screening experience. Use of CT technology substantially improves TSA’s threat detection capability at the checkpoint,” said Bart. “TSA’s current screening technology for carry-on bags uses 2-D images. The CT technology applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives and other threat items.”

This scanner creates a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt. This provides TSA officers with the 3-D views of carry-on bag’s contents.

Checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks. Passengers using this machine at ELM Airport will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.