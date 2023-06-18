MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For most of its 29 years, Moreau Industrial Park has only had one tenant within its 243 acres. Now, it finds itself with three.

This week, the Moreau Town Board approved the sale of three parcels of land at the park to Twin Bridges Waste & Recycling, a Clifton Park-based waste management company recently announced to be sold to Vermont-based Casella Waste Systems. Just over 10.5 acres of land were sold to the company for $725,000. For the town supervisor, the sale opens up new opportunities.

“(Current Twin Bridges owner Scott Earl) has demonstrated time and again a high level of support for communities where he has operations,” said Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz on Friday. “The other exciting component is that this kind of financial infusion will enable the town of Moreau to expand recreational programs both in the park and the town.”

Kusnierz said that the land is intended to be used for vehicle maintenance, servicing, cart storage, and office space, as well as sufficient parking for Twin Bridges’ needs. He said he could not answer whether any actual waste management would take place there, or whether the purchase of Twin Bridges by Casella would have any impact on the agreement.

Earl did not return a NEWS10 request for comment on Friday.

From here, the details of what Twin Bridges will do with the space are between the company and the Moreau Planning Board. A State Environmental Quality Review Act application was filled out by the town board when the sale was given the OK. Further environmental review will depend on what Twin Bridges proposes, and how the planning board – which Kusnierz is not part of – evaluates that proposal.

Twin Bridges will join two other tenants at Moreau Industrial Park. One is Hexion, an adhesive manufacturer that has operated there since 1997. The other is Saratoga Biochar, a controversial fertilizer plant in the works since 2022. The plant’s use of solid waste from wastewater treatment plants to create fertilizer has been the subject of intense community backlash, and played a role in the creation of a new political party in the town of Moreau earlier this year.