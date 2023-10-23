SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The miracle elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo celebrated their first birthday on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The twins, Yaad and Tukada, are the only known successful birth of elephant twins in the Western Hemisphere. They have astounded people not just here in Central New York but around the world.

The crowd of visitors sang “Happy Birthday” to the elephants, and the twins got to participate in a cake smash.

Even though they’re only 1 year old, the twins now weight about 1000 pounds each.