SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were alerted to a house fire at 401 Westmoreland Avenue at 8:46 a.m. on June 25.

Firefighters arrived on scene just over two minutes after the initial dispatch. They then found, “a two-and-a-half-story home with heavy fire showing from the front of the house,” said the Syracuse Fire Department.

Teams of firefighters began to stretch hoses into the home, but were driven back by the fierce heat and thick smoke. Meanwhile, other teams searched the home for possible victims trapped inside.

The fire quickly spread and enveloped all three floors of the house. Commanding firefighters on scene then made the decision to fight the fire from outside the home.

Electrical lines from the house then burned off and fell into the front yard, complicating matters further for the firefighters.

A second alarm was sent out for more assistance, and it took nearly two hours to extinguish the majority of the fire.

The house is considered “a total loss” by SFD due to the damage caused by the fire, including a collapsed roof, which happened early on during the fire.

One firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion while battling the inferno, and was treated by medical units on the scene. The firefighter was able to return to fighting the blaze after being treated.

Seven occupants were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, but no civilians were injured by the fire. Firefighters also prevented the fire from reaching any nearby homes.

Syracuse Fire Investigators were on the scene, but their investigation into determining the cause of the fire is currently limited due to the extensive damage, and the resulting safety concerns.

Photos of the house fire can be seen below:

Photos courtesy of the Syracuse Fire Department

A total of 51 fire personnel from eight different fire stations in Syracuse responded to the blaze, along with medical ambulances and Syracuse Police.