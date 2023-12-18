DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This afternoon DeWitt Police responded to a home on West Benedict Road, in the Town of DeWitt, around 1:15 p.m. over the report of two bodies inside.

DeWitt Police Lieutenant Jerry Pace said the two deceased had an “intimate relationship.”

He says there was evidence to signs of a struggle, but cannot confirm exactly what happened. They do not know if there was a struggle between the two, or if there was a third person involved.

In the past, police have been sent to the house for domestic disputes.

“How they were found was by was an individual that’s familiar with the family came today and discovered the bodies within the residence,” said Lieutenant Pace.

At this time they’re waiting for the Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office to arrive on-scene before we know more.

Lieutenant Jerry Pace said there is no danger to the neighborhood.

This investigation in ongoing. NewsChannel 9 will update you when we learn more.