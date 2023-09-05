GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This September, two sets of annual traditions kick off on the same weekend. Both feature the purr of classic motors – one at the Queen of American Lakes, and the other in Hometown, U.S.A.

The Adirondack Nationals Car Show comes to Lake George from Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 7-10. Hundreds of classic cars come to the show every year, populating Charles R. Wood Park and Fort William Henry. Cars will also be seen cruising along Route 9 and Beach Road around the village.

The show is organized by Albany Rods and Kustoms, founded in 1983. This year, ticket proceeds benefit Kelly’s Angels, Inc., a charity benefitting children who have lost family members to illness. The 2023 show is welcoming Amanda and Joe Martin, two cast members of reality TV show “Iron Resurrection,” back for a second year.

A day after the start of Lake George’s car show, Glens Falls has its own turn. The annual Adirondack VetteFest Weekend comes to the Queensbury Hotel from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 8 to 10. At the Queensbury Hotel on Ridge Street, dozens of Corvettes and their owners will gather to show off their classic cars.

Saturday features an Adirondack Road Tour, with car owners visiting Saratoga Spa State Park and the Saratoga Auto Museum. On Sunday, the cars come out along Maple Street between the Queensbury Hotel and Glens Falls City Park. The show will be accompanied by awards, raffles, and music from 93 WSC The Legend. Proceeds from the show benefit Operation Santa Claus, Operation At Ease, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The pair of car shows coincide in just one of several busy weekends for the North Country this month. Find out what else is happening around the Lake George region in September.