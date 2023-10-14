FORESTPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people are dead following a fire that broke out at a campsite in the Town of Forestport off of Nichols Mills Road.

Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies and the Forestport Fire Department were called to the scene around 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says two males made their way from the campsite, which was fully engulfed in flames, to a neighboring residence, where they had the owner call 911. Those two males were then taken to the hospital to be treated for burn injuries.

Authorities later found two dead victims at the campsite. Investigators are still working to identify the victims, notify their next of kin, and identify the cause of the fire, the Sheriff’s Office said.