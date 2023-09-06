DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Danzig St. in DeWitt where two suspects were killed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting in DeWitt appears to be connected to another shooting that took place near the intersection of Mooney and Hixson Avenue in Syracuse.

The Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot in the Mooney and Hixon Ave shooting.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sep. 6, at 4 p.m. regarding an investigation into these two shootings.