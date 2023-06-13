LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Farmers’ market season is in full swing, with markets in Glens Falls and Warrensburg getting outdoors and offering fresh tastes. Further into the Adirondacks, it’s no different.

Two new farmers markets come to Essex County this weekend. Markets kick off in Schroon Lake and Port Henry, connecting local and regional growers and craftspeople with locals and visitors alike, as the Adirondack Park blooms with summer business.

“The Port Henry Waterfront farmers market aims to connect local producers, makers, and crafters directly to consumers,” said market manager Gabriel Jaquish. “Its unique Friday evening time provides a perfect way to relax, shop, and stock up on local products before a weekend of hiking, biking, boating, or camping.”

The Port Henry Waterfront Farmers Market opens starting on Friday, June 16, at 36 Harbour Lane in Port Henry, between Bridgeview Harbor Marina and Bulwagga Bay Campground. The market will offer produce, local beef, artisanal goods, live music and lawn games from 5-8 p.m. every Friday until Sept. 1.

To the southwest, the town of Schroon Lake will start its own market up starting on Sunday, June 17, then proceeding to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon until Sept. 2. Located at Schroon Lake Town Hall and Library, 15 Leland Ave., the Schroon Lake Farmers Market is a new venture, reviving a practice fallen to the wayside years ago.

“We’re very excited for the start of the Schroon Lake Farmers Market, kicking off June 17th,” said market manager Alexis Conners. “What matters most to us is bringing the town together, contributing to our local food system, and supporting our community. “

The Schroon Lake Farmers Market will feature offerings from ADK Gardens, Blackberry Hill Farm, Crown Point Farm & Dairy, Daughters 5 Farm, Hay-Bro Farm, Hoffman Mountain Farmstead, Rooted Flowers and Goods, and The Trail Break.

