ROME, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Two people were arrested in warrant executions in the City of Rome on Monday, November 6 in regard to unstamped and untaxed cigarettes.

The first execution was at the Rome Dairy Market on North James Street. An unknown quantity of unstamped and untaxed cigarettes was seized, along with an unknown quantity of cannabis products. Police say they also seized over 4,500 flavored nicotine vapor products.

The second was at the Rome Habib Market on Lawrence Street, where Police say 63 cartons and 101 loose packs were seized. Police also say they seized an unknown quantity of cannabis and money, as well as over 250 flavored nicotine vape products.

In both cases, two store employees — one from each store — have been arrested. In the Rome Dairy Market case, 33-year-old Cheiksid Mohamed Chafi of Syracuse was charged with Possession or Sale of Unstamped Cigarettes. Meanwhile, in the Rome Habib Market case, police arrested 47-year-old Abdulrazzaq Al-Samet of Rome. He was charged with possession of 10,000 unstamped cigarettes or more, a Class E felony in New York State.

Both were released with an appearance ticket, to be answered at a later date.

Both stores were the targets of a similar investigation by Rome Police in May, and employees were subsequently charged with possession of unstamped and untaxed cigarettes. The Rome Habib Market case from May is still pending in Oneida County Court. The Rome Dairy Mart’s case is pending in Rome City Court.

The Rome Police were assisted in both cases by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the Oneida County Health Department, and the New York State Office Of Cannabis Management.