Two people are in serious condition at Upstate Hospital after a crash in the Town of Vernon on Tuesday morning, August 29.

New York State Police responded to the crash at 7:40 a.m. and found that 18-year-old Brycen Paver, from Durhamville, was traveling east on New York State Route 31 when he crossed into the westbound lane and struck 42-year-old Christie Conley, from Camden, head-on.

Conley was airlifted to the hospital by Mercy Flight, and Paver was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, NYSP says.