SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There were two stabbings last night, on Nov 23., according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Orbis Lounge Stabbing

Syracuse Police Officers responded to the Orbis Lounge, in downtown Syracuse, for a stabbing calling around 1:08 a.m.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a 33-year-old male victim with a stab wound to the neck, and 30-year-old Canaan Edwards, the suspect.

Police say Edwards was detained by the bar staff.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital in serious but stable condition.

According to Syracuse Police, the investigation revealed that the victim and Edwards got into an altercation at the bar. The dispute spilled outside, in front of the bar, where Edwards stabbed the victim in the neck.

Following the stabbing, bar security detained Edwards until police arrived.

During the altercation, 30-year-old Amir Diggs, a bar employee, fired a gunshot into the air with a firearm he had, police say.

Edwards was arrested and charged with:

Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Diggs was charged with:

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm for the gunshot

Stabbing on Bellevue Avenue

Syracuse Police responded to an apartment on Bellevue Avenue around 1:40 a.m. for a stabbing call.

At the scene, officers located a 29-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The investigation revealed that a female suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute prior to police arrival.

This investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.