SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 19-year-old Ra’sean Patterson and 16-year-old Deckyse Bridges, two of the three teens who were accused of the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz in January, were sentenced in court Tuesday December 19.

Patterson and Bridges both were given a plea deal in October. Patterson took the deal immediately, but Bridges denied it. About a week later he changed his mind, and Judge Ted Limpert allowed it.

In court today, Dec. 19, both teens were sentenced to 25 years to life.

Brexi’s mom, Brenlee Ortiz spoke to the courtroom.

They didn’t only take my daughter, they took a sister, they took a niece, they took a best friend. Listening to grown ups say you have no idea what Brexialee did to me or for me. Teachers saying it was going to be their last day and she gave them that hug and smile and made them… give them the strength to keep going. Listening to people who didn’t even get to know her telling me that they see her picture and see her smile and make them feel like they can keep going, and even if she’s not here, she’s made that impact. Brenlee Ortiz

Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection. In court, we learned the milk was to help her mother prepare dinner faster so that the family could have time for movie night that evening.