SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Check your tickets!

Two third-place winning tickets in Central New York from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The winner of the over $1 billion prize was in California.

The two third-place tickets worth $50,000 were sold in:

Phoenix at the Byrne Dairy on Oswego Road

Syracuse at the Thompson Road Tavern

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball was 10.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.