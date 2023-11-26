SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, Syracuse police officers were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital for two women who arrived at the hospital, both with a stab wound to the leg.

One woman is 22 years old and the other is 24 years old. Both are expected to survive. Police say the victims were stabbed during a fight with several unidentified suspects in a parking lot at the 400 block of East Washington Street.

The investigation into this stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.