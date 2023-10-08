Syracuse police were called to the 1700 block of Burnet Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 12:44 a.m. for a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers did not find any victims but did find signs of a knife fight, according to SPD. Shortly after, a 23-year-old woman arrived by private transport at Crouse Hospital with stab wounds to her face and chest.

A 20-year-old woman also arrived at Upstate Hospital by private transport with a stab wound to her thigh. Both victims are expected to survive, police say.

Police were able to identify 25-year-old Nireasha White as the suspect in the stabbing. White was arrested and is now charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.