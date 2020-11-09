‘UAlbany on PAUSE,’ citing COVID case spike

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany announced that the school is switching to fully remote instruction starting Tuesday. This “pause” is due to recent increases in COVID cases among students.

Campus housing is remaining open, and on-campus students are expected to remain in their rooms as much as possible. Students who opt to quarantine at home cannot return during the fall semester. Only takeout dining will be available, computer labs are closed, and libraries can only be accessed remotely. No events or gatherings are permitted, and all athletics and recreation are canceled.

Students must continue to participate in their classes even as they fully migrate online. Tutoring and academic support is still available virtually.

UAlbany conducted surge testing on November 6, yielding a presumed positivity rate of 3.3% out of roughly 3,400 test samples, which works out to about 112 cases. Those students are now under quarantine, either on campus or at home.

Shifting to remote education with this level of presumed infection follows state guidance. The entire SUNY system was already set to end in-person classes after Thanksgiving and wait until February to resume.