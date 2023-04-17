AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Monday morning, a fire broke out at the Ellicott Complex on UB’s north campus.

Around 3:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the scene after UB police reported a dumpster fire with a possible extension to a building. Students in the Fargo residence hall had to be evacuated due to the smoke from the fire on the ground floor of the building.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, with damage contained to the trash room, fire officials said.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire, which caused an estimated $300,000 in damage — $100,000 to the building’s structure, and twice that to its contents.

No injuries were reported.