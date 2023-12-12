ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Office of Cannabis Management is issuing a recall of a specific lot of THC/CBD gummies that were sold at licensed dispensaries this fall after going untested into the market.

The cannabis gummies in question were sold by Jenny’s Bake at Home Company, LLC, under the name ‘Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies’ and contained a 2:1 ratio of THC to CBD. They were sold at dispensaries throughout New York State and have been recalled for not undergoing required testing for consumer safety and overall product quality.

The recall is strictly precautionary, according to NYSOCM as no reports of adverse effects caused by Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies have been received. They had been distributed from Sept. 4 to Nov. 1, 2023 and all dispensaries/distributors are required to take those gummies off their shelves until the proper testing is done.

If you were a consumer or bought this product in the appropriate time frame, you can return the item by contacting the dispensary you bought the gummies from, even if you’ve already opened it.

You can report adverse effects you notice from consuming Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies or any other cannabis product by filling out a form on the NYSOCM website.