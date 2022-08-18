UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred at Julian’s Laundromat on Friday, August 12th, and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

If you know the identity of the man shown in the image below, please call or email Officer Andrew Citriniti at 315-223-3461 or acitriniti@uticapd.com. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.