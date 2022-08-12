UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd.

If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact UPD Investigator Acquaviva at sacquaviva@uticapd.com or 315-223-3516.

You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.