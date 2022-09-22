UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th.

The 19-minute and 20-second video shows body-worn camera footage, 911 Recordings, and officer radio transmissions of the events that took place.

The video is raw and contains disturbing images and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised

On Monday, September 12th, officers arrived at the home of David Litts after receiving a 911 call that he was suicidal. During the call, Litts claimed to have multiple weapons and made repeated threats to the operator that he intended to harm himself and others that night.

The Utica Police Department’s SWAT team and Crisis Negotiator were on the scene and made repeated attempts to de-escalate the situation. But it ultimately resulted in the death of Litts when he allegedly charged at officers with a large kitchen knife, forcing them to open fire.